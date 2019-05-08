Cooper Tire to Conduct High School Safety Checks During National Tire Safety Week

As part of its Tread Wisely program, a global tire and vehicle safety initiative aimed at young drivers, employee volunteers from Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. will visit high schools this month in three communities where the company operates major facilities: Findlay, Ohio; Texarkana, Arkansas and Tupelo, Mississippi; to conduct three-point tire safety checks within the parking areas of the schools.

The Cooper employees will conduct the safety checks and leave each participating driver with a written assessment of the health of their tires as well as additional tire safety tips and information from the Tread Wisely program.



The effort is timed to take place in advance of National Tire Safety Week, a program of the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA), which runs May 20-27. This year’s USTMA National Tire Safety Week theme and hashtag is #knowyourroll.



In all, Cooper estimates its employee volunteers will check approximately 690 vehicles, or 2,760 tires, at the three schools.

