Cooper Tire Launches Severe Series Tire for Construction Trucks

Cooper Tire has released a new mixed service-wide base all-position (WBA) tire as part of its Cooper Severe Series lineup.

The tire is available in 385/65R22.5 and 425/65R22.5 sizes, in load range L.



“Our Cooper Severe Series tire line, which now also includes the WBA, provides exceptional performance while giving our customers a low cost of ownership proposition,” said Gary Schroeder, executive director of Cooper’s Global Truck and Bus Tire Business. “The WBA is a premium tire engineered to give those running mixers and dump trucks a tire with the power to outperform others at its price point.”



The Cooper Severe Series WBA features a five-rib design with 23/32nds of tread and a zigzag rib in the center. Cut, chip and chunk resistant compounds, plus Cooper’s Scrub Guard technology, help the tire withstand scrubbing, curbs and other obstacles typically encountered during operations to ensure longer tire life while maintaining casing integrity, the company says.



Featuring notched circumferential ribs, the tire has stone ejector ledges to help reduce and prevent the penetration of sharp rocks and stones. The tire also features a strong, four-belt casing design to help ensure multiple retreads, Cooper says.