Cooper Tire, Galgo Partner on Retreads, Warranties

Galgo and the Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. have partnered in an effort to increase productivity, meet customer needs and provide cost savings, by collaborating to align product warranties on new tires.

Through this partnership, Cooper Tire will offer customers a seven-year warranty on their Cooper TBR tire and a six-year warranty on their Roadmaster tires. In conjunction with Cooper’s warranty, Galgo will provide two Pre-Q brand retread applications on newly purchased TBR and Roadmaster tires. The two Pre-Q brand retreads will be offered through Galgo’s Certified Retreaders Network.

This agreement will go into effect October 2019 and will initially involve the Mexican market with plans to expand to additional countries in the months to come.

Galgo, a Mexican company founded in 1952, offers a product portfolio featuring over 80 tread designs for all-applications.