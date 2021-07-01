Cooper Tire Introduces New Endeavor and Endeavor Plus Tires

Cooper Tire ‘s new Cooper Endeavor and Endeavor Plus tires for passenger cars and SUVs are now available for dealer orders.

The company says the two tires excel in treadwear, wet performance and steering response. With 65,000-mile warranties for both tires, the Endeavor and Endeavor Plus are options for drivers looking for consistent performance in a variety of weather conditions, Cooper says.

A new silica tread compound, combined with water evacuation channels and biting edges in the treads, gives the new Endeavor tires improved wet and snow braking. A new inner construction also provides durability. The company says the tires function well across all seasons, delivering dependable performance throughout rainy spring and snowy winter driving. The tires also deliver 15% better treadwear than their predecessors, according to Cooper.