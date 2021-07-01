Connect with us
Cooper-Endeavor

Passenger/Light Truck

Cooper Tire Introduces New Endeavor and Endeavor Plus Tires

With 65,000-mile warranties for both tires, the Cooper Tire Endeavor and Endeavor Plus are options for drivers looking for consistent performance in a variety of weather conditions, Cooper says.
Tire Review Staff

Cooper Tire‘s new Cooper Endeavor and Endeavor Plus tires for passenger cars and SUVs are now available for dealer orders.

The company says the two tires excel in treadwear, wet performance and steering response. With 65,000-mile warranties for both tires, the Endeavor and Endeavor Plus are options for drivers looking for consistent performance in a variety of weather conditions, Cooper says.

A new silica tread compound, combined with water evacuation channels and biting edges in the treads, gives the new Endeavor tires improved wet and snow braking. A new inner construction also provides durability. The company says the tires function well across all seasons, delivering dependable performance throughout rainy spring and snowy winter driving. The tires also deliver 15% better treadwear than their predecessors, according to Cooper.

Cooper says the Endeavor and Endeavor Plus employ a number of proven technologies to meet consumer needs:

  • A new nylon overlay configuration ensures that pressure is evenly distributed across the tread in order to increase the tread life by 15%.
  • The wear square indicator provides a simple method for monitoring the Endeavor treads’ lifespan.
  • The silica tread compound provides improved wet and winter performance.
  • A new inner construction helps enhance handling to give drivers a more predictable driving experience.

