Hankook Returns to SEMA to Showcase SUV, EV Tire Lineups

Hankook Tire returned to the 2023 SEMA Show to demonstrate its latest SUV and electric vehicle (EV) tires. Hankook’s Dynapro tires for SUVs and light trucks were on display alongside the company’s iON product line, designed for the needs of EVs and EV owners.

Dynapro is Hankook’s flagship offering for SUVs, the company said. The line-up ranges from all-season highway tires such as Dynapro HT, to the all-terrain Dynapro AT2 Xtreme, Dynapro XT for rugged terrain and Dynapro MT2 for the muddiest environments.

iON is Hankook’s dedicated line of tires for EVs, which the company said is built with technology that focuses on tread wear, noise reduction and grip performance. iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV were launched in December 2022 for all-season performance, and the line-up was expanded in June 2023 with Hankook iON evo and iON evo SUV, which deliver performance in summer conditions for high-performance EVs, Hankook said.