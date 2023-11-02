 Hankook Returns to SEMA to Showcase SUV, EV Tire Lineups

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tires

Hankook Returns to SEMA to Showcase SUV, EV Tire Lineups

Hankook's Dynapro line for SUVs and iON tire lines for EVS were in the spotlight at this year's SEMA Show.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hankook iON booth SEMA

Hankook Tire returned to the 2023 SEMA Show to demonstrate its latest SUV and electric vehicle (EV) tires. Hankook’s Dynapro tires for SUVs and light trucks were on display alongside the company’s iON product line, designed for the needs of EVs and EV owners.

Related Articles

Dynapro is Hankook’s flagship offering for SUVs, the company said. The line-up ranges from all-season highway tires such as Dynapro HT, to the all-terrain Dynapro AT2 Xtreme, Dynapro XT for rugged terrain and Dynapro MT2 for the muddiest environments.

iON is Hankook’s dedicated line of tires for EVs, which the company said is built with technology that focuses on tread wear, noise reduction and grip performance. iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV were launched in December 2022 for all-season performance, and the line-up was expanded in June 2023 with Hankook iON evo and iON evo SUV, which deliver performance in summer conditions for high-performance EVs, Hankook said.

You May Also Like

Toyo-Open Country-EV-SEMA
Atturo-AZ810
Nokian+WR+G4_034-op-ed-1400
GT Radial Team Tire Cup
Tires

Yokohama Debuts New Geolandar Tire for Crossover SUVs

Yokohama said it developed the Geolandar CV 4S in response to the growing worldwide demand for tires for crossover SUVs.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Geolandar CV45

Yokohama Rubber has introduced the Geolandar CV 4S, an all-season tire for crossover SUVs. The latest addition to the Geolandar brand of tires for SUVs and pickup trucks, the Geolandar CV 4S will be launched this autumn in North America, Europe and then South Korea. The new tire will be available in 32 sizes, ranging from 245/45R20 103V to 235/65R17 108V.

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
Continental Tires Come OE on New Maserati Grecale Luxury SUV

Continental’s CrossContact and EcoContact lines are OE fitments for Maserati’s SUV.

By Christian Hinton
continental_cross contact
Michelin Launches New Defender Tire Series for Trucks, SUVs

Michelin added two new tires to the Defender line – the M/S2 all-season and the Platinum.

By Christian Hinton
michelin combo
Falken Debuts Aklimate All-Weather Touring Tire

Falken’s Aklimate all-weather tire is designed for snow traction without seasonal changeovers.

By Christian Hinton
Falken-Aklimate-Tread-Snow-600
Pirelli’s New Tire Logo Signals Sustainable Materials

The marking was used for the first time on the P Zero E, which is made of more than 55% sustainable materials.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli_sustainable-materials-logo-1400

Other Posts

ASE Introduces EV Certification Vouchers and Safety Standards

There are two tests in this series: the xEV electrical safety awareness; and the xEV technician electrical safety.

By Christian Hinton
NAPA-EV-Training
ATD Launches Digital Suite ‘Radius’ During SEMA Show

ATD President and CEO Stuart Schuette says the company has advanced from a diversified wholesale tire distributor to a connected physical and digital platform.

By David Sickels
ATD SEMA
Bridgestone Showcases Custom Vehicle Builds at SEMA 2023

Bridgestone’s partnership with Dustin Williams debuts four unique custom builds equipped with Potenza RE-71RS tires.

By Christian Hinton
2015-Subaru-WRX SEMA
SEMA 2023 Walkaround – Tires & Wheels

See the latest from Cooper Tire, Hunter Engineering, Hankook, Bridgestone, ATD, Bartec, Anyline, Gaither Tool, Rotary, Kumho, Bendpak, Hamaton, Alligator and so many more.

By David Sickels
SEMA-2023