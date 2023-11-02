 Hankook Expands Dynapro Tire Line with New HPX A/S touring tire

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tires

Hankook Expands Dynapro Tire Line with New HPX A/S touring tire

As a touring all-season tire, Hankook said its new tire is designed to deliver year-round performance for drivers looking for a smooth ride.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Dynapro-HTX-SEMA

Hankook Tire announced an expansion of its Dynapro line of products with the debut of Dynapro HPX. Available in January 2024, this all-season touring tire for SUVs fulfills Hankook’s Dynapro portfolio by offering a complete lineup for on-road touring, the company said. As a touring all-season tire, Hankook said its Dynapro HPX is designed to deliver year-round performance for drivers looking for smooth, comfortable driving in a variety of weather conditions.

Related Articles

Hankook said the tire offers:

  • A new all-season compound increases the contact area to spread ground pressure, allowing Dynapro HPX to last up to 12% longer than competing tires with the same mileage warranty, based on internal Hankook Tire tests.
  • All-season grip and handling delivered through Hankook’s 3D Grip Kontrol sipes that the manufacturer said improves snow braking by 4%, wet braking by 15% and wet handling by 7%, compared to Dynapro HPX’s predecessor.
  • Tread pattern noise is minimized thanks to knurling technology and optimized multi-pitch sequencing, ensuring improved driver comfort, Hankook said.

With the Dynapro HPX, Hankook’s Dynapro lineup now encompasses five dedicated products for light trucks and SUVs for various driving scenarios, Hankook said. On-road cruisers can rely on Dynapro HPX and Dynapro HT, the all-season highway tire, while off-road enthusiasts can choose from the all-terrain Dynapro AT2 Xtreme, Dynapro XT for rugged terrain, or Dynapro MT2 for the toughest, muddiest environments.

Dynapro HPX will be available for sale from January 2024 in 39 sizes ranging from 16 to 22 inches, with speed ratings up to V, Hankook said. The Dynapro HPX comes with a 70,000-mile limited tread wear warranty.

You May Also Like

Nokian+WR+G4_034-op-ed-1400
GT Radial Team Tire Cup
Geolandar CV45
continental_cross contact
Commercial Tires

Michelin Launches New Defender Tire Series for Trucks, SUVs

Michelin added two new tires to the Defender line – the M/S2 all-season and the Platinum.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
michelin combo

Michelin is launching its new Defender LTX M/S2 and Defender LTX Platinum tires. The company said the Defender LTX M/S2 tire uses its Evertread 2.0 compound to provide tread-wear performance with wet and snow grip throughout the life of the tire. Showcasing a 70,000-mile warranty for Euro-Metric sizes and a 50,000-mile warranty for LT-Metric, the Defender LTX M/S2 tire will have 53 sizes providing coverage on all 2013 or newer pickups and traditional SUVs.

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
Falken Debuts Aklimate All-Weather Touring Tire

Falken’s Aklimate all-weather tire is designed for snow traction without seasonal changeovers.

By Christian Hinton
Falken-Aklimate-Tread-Snow-600
Pirelli’s New Tire Logo Signals Sustainable Materials

The marking was used for the first time on the P Zero E, which is made of more than 55% sustainable materials.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli_sustainable-materials-logo-1400
MatraX to Showcase New Tire Patterns at SEMA

The Urcola +, Romero, Colmenar and Navarra patterns will be showcased in prototype formats.

By Christian Hinton
MatraX-booth-SEMA
Nexen Tire Approved as OE for Volkswagen’s Latest Atlas Model

Nexen gained OE approval for supplying Roadian GTX tires to Volkswagen’s latest Atlas model.

By Christian Hinton
VW-OE-Nexen-Tyre

Other Posts

Step by Step: How to Properly Change an EV Tire

Tire changing is a straightforward procedure for most technicians, but the transition from ICE vehicles to EVs will introduce some changes.

By Christian Hinton
EV on Lift
Hankook Tire Announces Grand Slam Rebate Fall Promotion

Consumers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines will qualify for the Grand Slam Rebate, with savings of up to $100.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-grand-slam-rebate
Nokian Tyres Relaunches Nordman as Standalone Tire Brand

Studded winter tires, the Nordman North 9 and Nordman North 9 SUV, are the first products under the relaunched brand.

By Christian Hinton
Nordman_North_9
Yokohama Tires Chosen as OE for Toyota Midsize SUV

Yokohama OE for the Grand Highlander were developed using Yokohama’s proprietary HAICoLab, an AI-based development framework.

By Christian Hinton
GEOLANDAR-X-CV