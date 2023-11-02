Hankook Expands Dynapro Tire Line with New HPX A/S touring tire

Hankook Tire announced an expansion of its Dynapro line of products with the debut of Dynapro HPX. Available in January 2024, this all-season touring tire for SUVs fulfills Hankook’s Dynapro portfolio by offering a complete lineup for on-road touring, the company said. As a touring all-season tire, Hankook said its Dynapro HPX is designed to deliver year-round performance for drivers looking for smooth, comfortable driving in a variety of weather conditions.

Hankook said the tire offers:

A new all-season compound increases the contact area to spread ground pressure, allowing Dynapro HPX to last up to 12% longer than competing tires with the same mileage warranty, based on internal Hankook Tire tests.

All-season grip and handling delivered through Hankook’s 3D Grip Kontrol sipes that the manufacturer said improves snow braking by 4%, wet braking by 15% and wet handling by 7%, compared to Dynapro HPX’s predecessor.

Tread pattern noise is minimized thanks to knurling technology and optimized multi-pitch sequencing, ensuring improved driver comfort, Hankook said.

With the Dynapro HPX, Hankook’s Dynapro lineup now encompasses five dedicated products for light trucks and SUVs for various driving scenarios, Hankook said. On-road cruisers can rely on Dynapro HPX and Dynapro HT, the all-season highway tire, while off-road enthusiasts can choose from the all-terrain Dynapro AT2 Xtreme, Dynapro XT for rugged terrain, or Dynapro MT2 for the toughest, muddiest environments.

Dynapro HPX will be available for sale from January 2024 in 39 sizes ranging from 16 to 22 inches, with speed ratings up to V, Hankook said. The Dynapro HPX comes with a 70,000-mile limited tread wear warranty.