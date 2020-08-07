Continental will expand its research and development operations for the automotive and commercial sectors in northeast Indiana.

The company says it plans to invest more than $4 million to grow its ContiTech Vibration Control business unit in DeKalb County and will renovate and equip a facility in Auburn, Indiana. The 100,000-square-foot building will accommodate the consolidation of existing technical centers in Canada and Michigan, while supporting the company’s efforts to increase efficiencies in its anti-vibration systems, Continental says. ContiTech plans to be fully moved into the facility by the end of 2024.

To support its northeast Indiana growth, the company will begin hiring for positions in testing, prototype, design and product development.

“We are excited and grateful about this opportunity to grow in the region,” said Scott Bykowski, head of research and development for vibration control technology and noise insulation for Continental North America.

In 2019, Continental acquired its Auburn location from another major automotive manufacturer. The company said the facility has a long history in the community dating to 1896 when it was operated by Auburn Rubber Corp.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) offered the company up to $650,000 in conditional tax credits based on its plans to create up to 46 new jobs in Indiana. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired, according to a press release from the state economic development corporation. The city of Auburn approved additional incentives at the request of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership.