Continental Sells Six Retread Locations to ContiLifeCycle Dealer

Continental says this decision aligns with its strategy of supporting the growth of its independent ContiLifeCycle dealers and ensuring maximum support of fleet customers across the U.S., while positioning BestDrive for continued growth in other regions.

The sale includes one retread plant in Dallas suburb Grand Prairie, Texas, as well as commercial centers in San Antonio, Houston and Longview, Texas; Oklahoma City, Okla.; and Little Rock, Ark.

“This sale is not indicative of any plan to exit the retail business,” said Continental’s Tom Fanning, head of U.S. market for Truck Tires. “This decision strengthens Continental’s presence in a key region and gives BestDrive the flexibility to expand into other areas of the country. Continental fleet customers across the U.S. will benefit from this move. We are excited about our growth and expansion with Conlan Tire.”

Conlan Tire has been part of the ContiLifeCycle network since the dealer was founded in March 2017. The dealer has 25 locations nationwide.