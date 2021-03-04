Connect with us
Continental-ContiLifeCycle-Retread

News

Continental Sells Six Retread Locations to ContiLifeCycle Dealer

Continental says this decision aligns with its strategy of supporting the growth of its independent ContiLifeCycle dealers.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Continental and BestDrive, LLC announce the sale of six company-owned BestDrive retread locations to lifelong ContiLifeCycle dealer Conlan Tire.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Continental says this decision aligns with its strategy of supporting the growth of its independent ContiLifeCycle dealers and ensuring maximum support of fleet customers across the U.S., while positioning BestDrive for continued growth in other regions.

The sale includes one retread plant in Dallas suburb Grand Prairie, Texas, as well as commercial centers in San Antonio, Houston and Longview, Texas; Oklahoma City, Okla.; and Little Rock, Ark.

Continental-ContiLifeCycle-Retread-2

“This sale is not indicative of any plan to exit the retail business,” said Continental’s Tom Fanning, head of U.S. market for Truck Tires. “This decision strengthens Continental’s presence in a key region and gives BestDrive the flexibility to expand into other areas of the country. Continental fleet customers across the U.S. will benefit from this move. We are excited about our growth and expansion with Conlan Tire.”

Conlan Tire has been part of the ContiLifeCycle network since the dealer was founded in March 2017. The dealer has 25 locations nationwide.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Goodyear-Cooper Deal: Benefits, Challenges & What’s Ahead

News: Goodyear-Cooper Deal: Questions Remain for Dealers

News: Tekmetric Releases New Labor Guide

News: Tirebuyer, Tirescanner Announce Merger

Advertisement

on

Continental Sells Six Retread Locations to ContiLifeCycle Dealer

on

GSP North America Releases New Parts for Axles, Wheel Hubs

on

Belle Tire to Incentivize Employees Who Get COVID Vaccine

on

ChrisFix Discusses New Z Brake Pad Numbers in Video
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Commercial Tires: Goodyear Introduces New Commercial Tires at Conference

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Makes New Scorpion Zero Tire for Land Rover Defender

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Stellar Industries Releases TM28 Tire Manipulator

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Lykins Tire & Auto Service

Lykins Tire & Auto Service
Contact: Greg MaloneyPhone: 575-622-1900Phone: 575-627-1900Fax: 575-625-1900
120 N Garden Ave, Roswell NM 88203
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

goodyear-cooper-TR1400 goodyear-cooper-TR1400

News

Goodyear to Acquire Cooper Tire for Approx. $2.8B
Goodyear Tire Kramer Cooper Tire Hughes CEOs Goodyear Tire Kramer Cooper Tire Hughes CEOs

News

Goodyear CEO: Cooper Acquisition Means Better Dealer Service
Goodyear Cooper Deal Stock Market Goodyear Cooper Deal Stock Market

News

Goodyear-Cooper Deal: Benefits, Challenges & What’s Ahead

Commerce Lowers Duties for Cheng Shin/Maxxis
Connect
Tire Review Magazine