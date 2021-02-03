Connect with us
Continental ATE Brake Fluid Gets New Packaging Design

The full portfolio includes ATE Super DOT 5.1, ATE SL.6, ATE SL, and ATE Typ 200 brake fluids.
Continental has introduced a new packaging design for its range of high-performance replacement brake fluids.

“We’ve changed the package design of our brake fluids to create a stronger continuity for the entire line and make it easier for our customers to recognize our high-quality products and branding,” said Dan Caciolo, head of product management for Continental independent aftermarket powertrain & brake systems. “But, of course, only the packages have changed. The ATE brake fluids inside are the same performance proven-formulations preferred by OEMs and professional service technicians alike.”

Continental says ATE brake fluids are specially formulated to meet specific vehicle performance and safety requirements.

