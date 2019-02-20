BestDrive Opens New Tire Centers in Texas, California, Arkansas

BestDrive, LLC, a commercial tire dealer and retreader focusing on Continental tire offerings, opened locations in Houston, Los Angeles, and Little Rock in fourth quarter 2018. The openings included the retailer’s first stores in California and Arkansas. Established in 2010, BestDrive now has 31 commercial tire centers across 17 U.S. states.

“BestDrive is committed to serving fleets across the U.S. with new tires, retreads, and tire monitoring technology,” said Sonny Simpson, managing director of BestDrive. “We continue to add locations to support our goal of delivering the Lowest Overall Driving Cost to local and national fleet customers.”

BestDrive commercial tire centers offer total fleet tire management with Continental, General Tire, and AmeriSteel brand products, as well as Kumho, Sumitomo and Sailun tire brands. The dealerships equip fleets with new tires and ContiTread retread solutions as part of the ContiLifeCycle program, designed to lower costs and prolong the life of a Continental tire.

In addition to new and retread tires, BestDrive can help fleets select and implement innovative technology such as ContiPressureCheck tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ContiConnect remote digital tire monitoring, ContiPressureCheck Solo trailer TPMS, and Continental’s VDO Roadlog for ELD Mandate compliance. These solutions will help businesses reduce tire-related breakdowns, eliminate manual tire pressure checks, improve fuel efficiency, and extend the life of tires and casings.

Services available at all BestDrive outlets include commercial tire mounting, dismounting, and balancing, 24-hour service, wheel refinishing, new and used wheels, air-up programs, commercial truck alignments and fleet checks. The stores also offer passenger, light truck, material handling, and OTR tires.