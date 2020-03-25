Connect with us

People

Continental Names New Product Line Manager of Ag Tires

on

Benjamin Hübner has been named the new product line manager of agricultural tires at Continental Commercial Specialty Tires.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Continental-Benjamin-Huebner

In this function, he is responsible for the strategic development of the agricultural tire business at the interface of research and development, sales, quality management and customer service.

After completing his bachelor’s degree in agricultural science at CAU (Kiel University) and his master’s degree in sustainable marketing at Fresenius University of Applied Sciences, Continental says he initially worked for John Deere in the sales and product management department. In 2017, he joined Continental, where he was last responsible for the development and maintenance of the product portfolio of the Agridur drive belt series.

He succeeds Thorsten Bublitz, who took over the position as international key account manager trade for commercial specialty tires last year.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Continental Names New Product Line Manager of Ag Tires

on

Bartec USA Hires New North American Account Executive

on

Industry Veteran Frank Dorso Passes Away

on

Myers Industries Names New President, CEO
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Service: What RFV Means to the Tire Industry, Part 1

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

American Tire Distributors

American Tire Distributors
Contact: Ron SinclairPhone: 704-992-2000Fax: 704-992-1280
PO Box 3145, Huntersville NC 28078
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Business Operations

Proud to Be a Tire Dealer: Bill Simon

Business Operations

Dealer Profile: Kevin Davis

People

Proud to Be a Tire Dealer: Marc Yount

People

Proud to Be a Tire Dealer: John Zisser
Connect