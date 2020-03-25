Continental Names New Product Line Manager of Ag Tires

Benjamin Hübner has been named the new product line manager of agricultural tires at Continental Commercial Specialty Tires.

In this function, he is responsible for the strategic development of the agricultural tire business at the interface of research and development, sales, quality management and customer service.

After completing his bachelor’s degree in agricultural science at CAU (Kiel University) and his master’s degree in sustainable marketing at Fresenius University of Applied Sciences, Continental says he initially worked for John Deere in the sales and product management department. In 2017, he joined Continental, where he was last responsible for the development and maintenance of the product portfolio of the Agridur drive belt series.

He succeeds Thorsten Bublitz, who took over the position as international key account manager trade for commercial specialty tires last year.