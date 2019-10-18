Continental Celebrates Mississippi Tire Plant Grand Opening

Continental recently celebrated the grand opening of its new tire plant near Clinton, Mississippi. The celebration marks the completion of the construction process, which began in 2016. Approximately 300 guests, including state and local officials, community members, customers and suppliers joined 250 Continental employees for the event.

The new plant is located on a 1,000-acre greenfield site in Hinds County, approximately two miles from Clinton and 20 miles from Jackson. Continental has committed nearly $1.4 billion and expects to employ 2,500 people when the plant reaches full capacity in the next decade.

Christian Koetz, a member of Continental’s executive board and head of the tire division, said, “The completion of our new tire plant signifies a major step in our global long-term growth strategy for Continental Tires, called Vision 2025. Mississippi is a critical part of this strategy, providing the best options for us to grow the tire business in the Americas region. We plan to grow here together with our amazing team in Clinton and we appreciate the strong support we have received from all involved.”

The plant will produce truck and bus radial (TBR) tires for the U.S. market. Production is set to begin in 2020.