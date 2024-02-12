 Continental EcoContact 6 Q tires will come OE on new Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Tires

Continental EcoContact 6 Q tires will come OE on new Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz selected Continental's EcoContact 6 Q as OE and WinterContact TS 860 S for the winter season.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Continental_EcoContact6Q

Continental revealed its EcoContact 6 Q tires will be OE on the Mercedes-Benz new E-Class. Mercedes-Benz also approved Continental WinterContact TS 860 S tires. Continental said it developed the EcoContact 6 Q for a diverse range of vehicle models, regardless of their drive type. The company said this is achieved with a special rubber compound that reduces energy absorption through the tire while the vehicle is in motion and, in turn, reduces friction and rolling resistance.

Continental said its developers also improved the tread of the EcoContact 6 Q to reduce rolling noise. In addition to short braking distances, the manufacturer said this tire offers grip on dry and wet roads, as well as cornering stability even at high speeds.

Continental recommends the WinterContact TS 860 S for maximum safety on mud and snow, which is now available from Mercedes-Benz dealerships and tire dealers. The manufacturer said the winter tire’s model ensures precise handling on dry and wet roads in cold temperatures and delivers grip on snowy ground. As a result, it provides reliable braking performance and thus a high level of safety on the road in winter.

The tire lines and sizes approved for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class in numerous countries include: EcoContact 6 Q MO, 225/55 R18 102Y XL; EcoContact 6 Q MO, 245/45 R19 102Y XL; EcoContact 6 Q MO, 275/40 R19 105Y XL; EcoContact 6 Q MO, 245/40 R20 99Y XL; EcoContact 6 Q MO, 275/35 R20 102Y XL; EcoContact 6 Q MO, 245/35 R21 96Y XL; ContiSilent EcoContact 6 Q MO, 275/30 R21 98Y XL; ContiSilent WinterContact TS 860 S MO, 225/55 R18 102H XL; WinterContact TS 860 S MO, 245/45 R19 102H XL; WinterContact TS 860 S MO, 275/40 R19 105H XL; WinterContact TS 860 S MO, 245/40 R20 99V XL; WinterContact TS 860 S MO, 275/35 R20 102V XL.

Tires

Nokian Tyres releases Nordman Solstice 4 ‘value option’ all-weather tire

The 3PMSF-certified tire is available in more than 50 sizes between 15 and 20 in.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
Nokian-Tyres-Nordman-Solstice-4-1400

Nokian Tyres has debuted the Nordman Solstice 4, an all-weather tire in the company's new standalone Nordman brand, a line of tires that provide confidence and control for value-driven consumers. Nokian Tyres launched the Nordman product family in 2004, but in 2023 the Scandinavian tiremaker relaunched Nordman as an independent tire brand.

Tips for recommending the right light truck tire

Talking to customers about LT tires starts with understanding the nuances in the segment.

By Denise Koeth
Klever-AT2-1400
Nokian Tyres launches its sixth-gen all-weather tire, the Remedy WRG5

Built for passenger vehicles, SUVs and CUVs, the Nokian Tyres Remedy WRG5 will be available this spring in tire shops in the U.S. and Canada.

By David Sickels
Nokian-Tyres-Remedy-WR-G5_4-1400
Yokohama Off-Highway Tires releases new irrigation tire design with the Alliance 778

Overlapping Y shapes in the centerline of the zero-degree lug pattern can improve traction and durability, Yokohama Off-Highway Tires said.

By Christian Hinton
Alliance-778-Yokohama-OHT
Falken Tires launches new all-terrain Wildpeak A/T4W

As a follow-up to the Wildpeak A/T3W, the all-new Wildpeak A/T4W is built with a 3PMSF symbol for severe snow conditions.

By Christian Hinton
Falken-wildpeak-AT4W

How replacement struts affect alignment angles

It is essential to examine the front suspension for bent parts when diagnosing a steering or tire wear-related problem.

By David Sickels
TR-Continental-alignment-angles-1400
Five tips for diagnosing electric power steering issues

Diagnosing electric power steering systems requires an understanding of voltage, current and loads – but that’s just the beginning.

By David Sickels
TR-Continental-Electric-Power-Steering-Diagnostics
Yokohama’s Advan Sport EV AS is now available in the U.S.

The Sport EV is available in 10 sizes ranging from 18 to 20 in. with a 55,000-mile warranty.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-ADVAN-Sport-EV-AS
Pirelli will provide OE tires for the Porsche Cayenne

Pirelli’s P Zero, P Zero Corsa, Scorpion Winter 2 and Scorpion Zero all-season tires will be OE for the Porsche Cayenne in some markets.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli-P-Zero_Porsche-Cayenne-1400