Continental Introduces TerrainContact H/T, CrossContact LX25 Tires

Continental Tire launched two new all-season light truck tires July 1 – the TerrainContactTM H/T and the CrossContactTM LX25.

The two new light truck tire lines bring over 40% more articles to the market and cover 84% of the H/T segment, Conti says.

The TerrainContactTM H/T is Continental Tire’s new premium highway terrain all-season tire for pickup trucks and full-size SUVs. The TerrainContactTM H/T features Continental Tire’s patented TractionPlusTM Technology with a focus on exceptional tread life and robust durability while providing best-in-class wet braking, the company says.

Available in 24 metric and 10 LT-metric sizes, the TerrainContactTM H/T has rim options ranging from 16-inch to 22-inch diameters.

Continental’s premium all-season crossover and small SUV tire, the CrossContactTM LX25, replaces the CrossContactTM LX20. The CrossContact LX25 features good tread life and is engineered to be quiet, responsive and styled.

An expanded size line up covers speed ratings from T to V with 40 sizes ranging from 16- to 22-in. rim diameters.

EcoPlus Technology provides improved wet braking over the CrossContact LX20 while QuickView Indicators keep the driver informed of optimal tire performance, the company says.

Both new tires are upheld by Continental Tire’s Total Confidence Plan which provides warranties and services including limited warranty, flat tire roadside assistance, customer satisfaction trial, mileage warranty (if applicable) and road hazard coverage.