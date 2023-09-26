 Continental Names New Head of Research and Development

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
People

Continental Names New Head of Research and Development

Edwin Goudswaard takes over as head of R&D at Continental Tires, succeeding Dr. Boris Mergell.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
conti Edwin Goudswaard

Edwin Goudswaard is now officially serving as the head of research and development at Continental Tires. He succeeds Dr. Boris Mergell who took over as head of the user experience business area at Continental Automotive, also on September 1, 2023.

Related Articles

Goudswaard began his career at Continental in 2006, shortly after completing his mechanical engineering studies, the company said. Following an international R&D trainee program, he worked in virtual development and product development for original equipment tires. Between 2013 and 2021, Goudswaard assumed various management roles in R&D and in the production facilities for two-wheeler and passenger car tires in Europe and Asia. In 2021, he was appointed head of the two-wheel tire business area. He was most recently responsible for Continental’s global research and development activities in the passenger car tire replacement business.

To make the production, everyday use, and recycling of tires economical and environmentally friendly, Continental said it is investing systematically in the research and development of new technologies, alternative materials and environmentally friendly production methods.

One example of the company’s sustainability efforts is through the UltraContact NXT car tire line. Up to 65% of each tire consists of renewable, recycled and ISCC PLUS mass-balance-certified materials, and the tires recently entered production for the European market.

You May Also Like

Minoo Mehta BKT
Turbo-wholesale-tires
Petra Preining Anyline
Ascenso-Dhaval-Nanavat-1400i
People

Goodyear Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors

Joseph R. Hinrichs, Max H. Mitchell and Roger J. Wood will join Goodyear’s board of directors.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Goodyear BODs

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has announced new members to its board of directors in connection with a cooperation agreement with Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Three people, mutually agreed-upon between Goodyear and Elliott, will join the Board effective immediately:

Joseph R. Hinrichs, president & CEO, CSX Corporation;

Read Full Article

More People Posts
Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Gets New CEO, COO

Iori Suzuki, chairman, president and chief executive officer, is retiring after 18 years of service at Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas.

By David Sickels
Toyo Tires CEO COO
TIA Board Elects Devens, Trum as Officers

The new executive committee members will begin their terms in October.

By Christian Hinton
Trum-Devens-TIA-1400
Chapel Hill Tire Appoints New Director of Training

Mike Storey has 21 ASE certifications to his name.

By Christian Hinton
Mike Storey
TireHub Appoints John Cavanaugh As Chief Financial Officer

TireHub appointed John Cavanaugh to the role of chief financial officer (CFO), effective July 1.

By Christian Hinton
TireHub John Cavanaugh

Other Posts

The Science of Advancing Sustainable Tires

The chemical and physical makeup of tires will evolve via new materials and sustainable compositions.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-sustainable-tires
How Much do Customers Really Care About Tire Noise Mitigation?

Even if they aren’t driving an EV, some of your customers might be sensitive to road noise in the cabin, and point to tires as a culprit.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-noise-mitigation
When to Suggest A/T or H/T Truck Tires

A/T tires offer off-road performance and an aggressive appearance, while H/T tires focus on a smooth and quiet ride.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-truck-tires
Double Coin and CMA Bolster Sales Team with Industry Vets

Double Coin and CMA expand their sales team with industry veterans Jim Crandall and Chad Decker.

By Christian Hinton
Double-Coin-Jim-Crandall_Chad-Decker