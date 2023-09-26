Continental Names New Head of Research and Development

Edwin Goudswaard is now officially serving as the head of research and development at Continental Tires. He succeeds Dr. Boris Mergell who took over as head of the user experience business area at Continental Automotive, also on September 1, 2023.

Goudswaard began his career at Continental in 2006, shortly after completing his mechanical engineering studies, the company said. Following an international R&D trainee program, he worked in virtual development and product development for original equipment tires. Between 2013 and 2021, Goudswaard assumed various management roles in R&D and in the production facilities for two-wheeler and passenger car tires in Europe and Asia. In 2021, he was appointed head of the two-wheel tire business area. He was most recently responsible for Continental’s global research and development activities in the passenger car tire replacement business.

To make the production, everyday use, and recycling of tires economical and environmentally friendly, Continental said it is investing systematically in the research and development of new technologies, alternative materials and environmentally friendly production methods.

One example of the company’s sustainability efforts is through the UltraContact NXT car tire line. Up to 65% of each tire consists of renewable, recycled and ISCC PLUS mass-balance-certified materials, and the tires recently entered production for the European market.