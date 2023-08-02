 This is How a Continental Marketing Executive Maximizes Tire Sales

The senior manager of marketing at Continental explains how he leverages technology to successfully market to the manufacturer's audience.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
WT-continental-1400x700

When your Average Joe or Jane hears the word Continental, what do think first comes to mind? A hotel breakfast? An airline? Plate tectonics? In large part thanks to Brian Beierwaltes, senior manager of marketing at Continental, many consumers out there first turn to the tires manufactured by a global tire brand.

Every tire manufacturer has its own unique marketing strategy. So, how does a Continental marketing executive keep tires top of mind?

“From the tire side, I really think we leverage our performance side of things and the value that we bring to our consumers, creating great products that ultimately showcase themselves and how they help people on a daily basis when they’re driving,” Beierwaltes says.

On this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we pick Beirwaltes’s brain about creating a successful marketing campaign for an industry giant; what consumers care most about with their tire purchases today; and what tools Continental gives tire dealers to help them close the next sale.

This is an audio-only version of our episode with Brian Beierwaltes, senior manager of marketing at Continental. Go ahead, you’re already here – take a listen! But, if you’re looking for moving pictures, click here.

