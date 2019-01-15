Continental Appoints New Earthmoving Product Line Manager

Continental has appointed Reinhard Klant as the new earthmoving product line manager for Commercial Specialty Tires (CST).

Klant joined Continental back in 1988. Since then, he has held several positions in international marketing and sales management. In 2004, he joined the Continental Commercial Specialty Tire unit. Most recently, he was responsible for the Benelux markets and a key account manager at Commercial Specialty Tires. Klant succeeds Christian Luther, who has recently taken over global responsibility for the technical customer services at Continental CST.