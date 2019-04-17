News/Continental
April 17, 2019

Continental Appoints John Cox to New Global Technical Services Position

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Ag Tires: Preventive Maintenance for Maximum Performance

Industry Veteran Joins Belle Tire's Procurement Group

Bridgestone Adds New Ecopia Steer Tire to Fuel-Efficient Commercial Truck Tire Portfolio

Continental Appoints John Cox to New Global Technical Services Position

Mary DellaValle Appointed Editor of Tire Review at Babcox Media

New LHS Tire from Cooper

Michelin Introduces All-Season, Heavy-Duty Tire for Light-Truck Applications

Goodyear Honors Paul Mathias with Highway Hero Award

Monro Enters into California with 40-Store Acquisition

Tire Pros Unveils New Programs, Strategy for a Changing Industry

Continental-John-Cox

Continental has hired retread industry veteran John Cox to enhance process technologies for its ContiLifeCycle retread partners worldwide with the newly created position, Global Technical Services.

“We are partnering with our retread shops around the world to maximize productivity and quality and to drive process innovation,” said Catherine Loss, Continental’s global head of retread. “Optimizing each shops’ processes and systems allows us to deliver the superior quality and service levels that our global fleet customers expect, so they can achieve the lowest overall driving cost.”

Cox has more than 20 years of experience in the North American retreading industry. He also supported the development of IT software solutions for retread manufacturing.

Show Full Article