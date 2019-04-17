Continental Appoints John Cox to New Global Technical Services Position

Continental has hired retread industry veteran John Cox to enhance process technologies for its ContiLifeCycle retread partners worldwide with the newly created position, Global Technical Services.

“We are partnering with our retread shops around the world to maximize productivity and quality and to drive process innovation,” said Catherine Loss, Continental’s global head of retread. “Optimizing each shops’ processes and systems allows us to deliver the superior quality and service levels that our global fleet customers expect, so they can achieve the lowest overall driving cost.”

Cox has more than 20 years of experience in the North American retreading industry. He also supported the development of IT software solutions for retread manufacturing.