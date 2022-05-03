Commercial Tire Service Safety Basics That Save Lives (Audio)

Downtime is the enemy of fleets everywhere–a tire problem while on the road is a cog in the supply chain wheel, so to speak. Luckily, independent tire dealers and their teams act as the “superhero” when it comes to responding to service calls in a timely manner. Yet, while on the side of the road, your teams need to be equipped with not only the proper tools, but also the right training to protect themselves and successfully service the out-of-commission wheel assemblies.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

That’s why learning proper tire service techniques is so important, whether your techs are out in the field or in the shop. In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX 2022, Russ Devens, director of safety and risk management for McCarthy Tire Service, explains the training and techniques independent tire dealers must provide their technicians and how training can remain top of mind at the shop. Russ dives into:

Advertisement