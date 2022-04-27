Connect with us
Commercial Tire Service Safety Basics That Save Lives

Madeleine Winer

on

Downtime is the enemy of fleets everywhere–a tire problem while on the road is a cog in the supply chain wheel, so to speak. Luckily, independent tire dealers and their teams act as the “superhero” when it comes to responding to service calls in a timely manner. Yet, while on the side of the road, your teams need to be equipped with not only the proper tools, but also the right training to protect themselves and successfully service the out-of-commision wheel assemblies.

That’s why learning proper tire service techniques is so important, whether your techs are out in the field or in the shop. In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX 2022, Russ Devens, director of safety and risk management for McCarthy Tire Service, explains the training and techniques independent tire dealers must provide their technicians and how training can remain top of mind at the shop. Russ dives into:

  • Three common safety mistakes when technicians are called to service a commercial tire (0:56)
  • The importance of site assessment during a commercial tire service call (4:13)
  • Equipment and resources that dealers should be giving their commercial tire service technicians (7:31)
  • The dangers of complacency with commercial tire technicians and how dealers can handle this on their staff (10:51)
  • Best practices for forming relationships with the fleet/driver when on a service call (13:09)

Watch this episode here or subscribe to What’s Treading with Tire Review on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Google Podcasts. You can watch the video version of this podcast on YouTube.

