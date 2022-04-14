Connect with us
McCarthy-Tire-Service

News

McCarthy Tire Service Acquired Classic Tire Service, Inc.

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

McCarthy Tire Service has purchased Classic Tire Service, Inc., a single location dealership in Barclay, Maryland, from owners Milton and Dawn Karbaum.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Classic Tire Service offers farm tire sales and service to customers in the largely agricultural region of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, says McCarthy Tire Service. All Classic Tire teammates will be staying on with McCarthy Tire, including Milton Karbaum, who will continue to manage the Barclay location.

McCarthy Tire says the acquisition extends the McCarthy Tire footprint in a strategic location, to better serve the farming community in the Delmarva Peninsula.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Goodyear Ventures Expands Portfolio with Nova Labs Investment

News: Bridgestone Awarded Grant to Advance Guayule Research

News: Akebono Brake Corporation Adds to Aftermarket Sales Team

News: GM Names 2021 Supplier of the Year Winners

Advertisement

on

McCarthy Tire Service Acquired Classic Tire Service, Inc.

on

Goodyear to Develop Domestic Source of Natural Rubber

on

Nokian Plans to Up Capacity with EU Sanctions on Russia

on

Yokohama Promotes New Sr. Director of Supply Chain, Logistics
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Fast-Tracking Business Expansion & Change with Aaron Telle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

K&M Tire, Inc.

K&M Tire, Inc.
Contact: Jon SchadlPhone: (419) 695-1061Phone: (419) 695-1061
965 Spencerville Rd. / P.O. Box 279, Delphos OH 45833
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_ yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_

News

Yokohama Acquires Trelleborg’s Wheel Systems Business

People

Vogue Tyre Promotes New Director of National Accounts
Kenda-Tire-Hannah-600x300 Kenda-Tire-Hannah-600x300

People

Hannah Mayberry Joins Kenda Tire USA as Marketing Coordinator

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

‘Quality Service After the Sale’ Sets Janesville Tire Apart
Connect
Tire Review Magazine