McCarthy Tire Service Acquired Classic Tire Service, Inc.

McCarthy Tire Service has purchased Classic Tire Service, Inc., a single location dealership in Barclay, Maryland, from owners Milton and Dawn Karbaum.

Classic Tire Service offers farm tire sales and service to customers in the largely agricultural region of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, says McCarthy Tire Service. All Classic Tire teammates will be staying on with McCarthy Tire, including Milton Karbaum, who will continue to manage the Barclay location.

McCarthy Tire says the acquisition extends the McCarthy Tire footprint in a strategic location, to better serve the farming community in the Delmarva Peninsula.