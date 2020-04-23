Connect with us

Coker Tire Now Offers Dunlop Sport Classic Radial Tires

Coker Tire Company has expanded its product line with the addition of Dunlop Sport Classic radial tires.

Coker Tire brought on this new line to provide an option for vintage European sports cars and some classic American muscle cars from the 1950s through the 1980s.

Dunlop’s line of Sport Classic radials features a clean black sidewall and a classic tread pattern. Coker Tire says the tires perform well in dry and wet conditions and enhance the style of any vintage sports cars. Although aimed primarily at European sports cars, certain sizes, such as 205/70R15, 215/70R15 and 215/60R15, fit classic American muscle cars. The tires are DOT approved and feature an H, V or W speed rating, depending on the tire size.

The Dunlop Sport Classic product line features 15 sizes, with fitments for 13-, 14- and 15-inch wheels. This includes direct fitments for Jaguar XK-E, Aston Martin, Austin Healey and other European sports cars. With aspect ratios ranging from 60 series to 80 series and widths ranging from 155mm to 215mm, fitment options are extensive.

