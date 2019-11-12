News/Sumitomo
November 12, 2019

Sumitomo Recalling Certain Falken, Dunlop, Goodyear Tires

According to a release issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Nov. 9, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (Sumitomo) is recalling certain Falken Ziex CT50 A/S tires, size P255/50R20 104V, having date code 1619; Dunlop SP Sport 5000 tires, size 215/45R18 89W, having date code 0919; and Goodyear Eagle LS2 tires size P215/50R17 90V, having date code 0619.

An incorrect rubber compound may have been used in manufacturing, which may allow sections near the tread surface to become partially detached. A detached tread can decrease vehicle stability thereby increasing the risk of a crash.

Goodyear Eagle LS2 tires size P215/50R17 90V, having date code 0619 have been recovered from dealer inventory before sold to consumers. Sumitomo will notify owners and dealers of the remaining recalled Falken and Dunlop tires.

Dealers will replace the tires free of charge. The recall is expected to begin Dec. 6.

Owners may contact Sumitomo customer service at 1-800-845-8378.

