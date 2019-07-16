News/China International Tire Expo
July 16, 2019

Report: Chinese Aftermarket to Grow by 7.5% Per Year

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Hidden Symptoms May be the Cause of Uneven Brake Wear

Auto Care Association Announces New Board of Directors

Arnott Releases New Air Suspension Struts for Jeep Grand Cherokee Models

Report: Chinese Aftermarket to Grow by 7.5% Per Year

SafeBraking.com Relaunches to Highlight Automotive Brake Industry

Pirelli Introduces Scorpion Verde All Season Plus II

Jiffy Lube Franchisee Adds Service Centers in Florida

Southern Tire Mart Cited by OSHA, Facing $300K+ in Fines

Cooper Tire Recalls Sizes of Several Tire Lines

GM Tech Tip: Car with Wide and Low Aspect Ratio Tires Pulls, Wanders or Tramlines

China-Aftermarket-1

The Chinese aftermarket is forecasted to grow 7.5% per year through 2030, according to a report by McKinsey.

According to the report, the rest of Asia will be the second-fastest-growing market with a growth rate of 6.1%. The North American market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 1.7% per year and followed by Europe at 1.5%.

The China International Tire Expo (CITEXPO) reported that the number of passenger vehicles in operation (VIO) in China will grow from 185 million to 401.7 million from 2017 to 2025. In addition, the average age of a car in China is 4.4 years, according to the report “Chinese Automotive Aftermarket, Forecast to 2025″ by Research And Markets.

China-Aftermarket-2

Currently, foreign and joint venture companies manufacturing automotive parts are dominating the market, with a 70% revenue share as of 2017, CITEXPO says.

CITEXPO says one disruptive trend in the Chinese automotive aftermarket is the diversification by eCommerce platforms, which are likely to increase from 12.7% in 2017 to 40% in 2025.

CITEXPO

The China International Tire Expo will take place August 19-21 in Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center.

Show Full Article