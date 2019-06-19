China International Tire Expo is Aug. 19-21

The 17th annual China International Tire Expo (CITEXPO) will take place from Aug. 19-21 in the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center.

The international tire, wheel and related equipment trade fair is open to professionals only. It will host around 360 exhibitors in approximately 40,000 square meters of show space. More than 12,000 professional buyers and visitors are expected.

“The show becomes one of the most attended shows in the worldwide tire industry not only because it is held in the largest tire production and consumption market – China, but also because the highly internationalized buyers of this show are of high quality and quantity that has been exceeding the exhibitors’ expectation. Around 50% of our visitors are from over 110 countries, so our exhibitors can sell to not only China, but also pretty much every country in the world, especially emerging markets, such as South-East Asia, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa,” says Sam Lai, international marketing manager of CITEXPO organizer, Reliable International Exhibition Services.

The exhibition center will be divided into the following areas:

PCR, LTR, TBR and OTR Tires;

Wheels/rims for car, SUV, and light and commercial trucks;

Casings and tubes;

Tire accessories;

Equipment for tire repairs;

Tire retreading; and other related services and products.

To registrar or to know more, see www.citexpo.com.cn.