 Chapel Hill Tire Appoints New Director of Training

People

Mike Storey has 21 ASE certifications to his name.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Mike Storey

Chapel Hill Tire appointed Mike Storey as the director of training for all of its locations. With his experience and 21 ASE certifications to his name, the company said Storey is the ideal candidate to lead this endeavor.

For technicians aspiring to achieve an ASE Master’s certification, Storey will provide guidance through each phase of the testing process. The master’s certification comprises eight distinct areas, each with its own examination. With his expertise, Chapel Hill Tire said its technicians will receive comprehensive support on their journey to mastery.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Storey to the Chapel Hill Tire family,” says Marc Pons, President at Chapel Hill Tire. “His vast knowledge and dedication to lifelong learning make him the perfect fit for the role of Director of Training.”

John-B---Mickey-Thompson
Fitzgerald Kenda
Ramsey Industry CEO
Northern Rock Automotive Tire Pros Logan Leslie
News

GRI Appoints New Regional Directors in Europe, South America

GRI welcomes Giorgio Gramegna and Simon Michael as regional directors for Europe and MEA/South America, respectively.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
GRI-Simon-Giorgi

GRI has appointed Giorgio Gramegna as director for Europe and Simon Michael as director for MEA and South America.

Gramegna, who GRI said has over 20 years of experience in the tire industry, will lead GRI's efforts to grow its business in Europe. He's held various positions in the industry, including OEM key account Europe and global account leader, and has achieved remarkable business growth for his previous company in the last three years. Gramegna has held senior positions in companies such as Yokohama and Trelleborg.

Read Full Article

Ernst & Young Nominates Titan International CEO as Award Finalist

Paul Reitz of Titan International is a finalist for EY’s Entrepreneur of The Year 2023 Midwest Award.

By Christian Hinton
COMBOReitz
Double Coin Appoints New Regional Vice President of Sales

Gino Tagliaferri will be responsible for overseeing Double Coin sales operations and driving business growth in the western US.

By Christian Hinton
Ralson Tire North America Announces New President

RTNA appointed Jim Mayfield as the company’s new president to guide its TBR expansion.

By Christian Hinton
Jim_Mayfield
Tire Industry Project Welcomes New Executive Director

Larisa Kryachkova will help lead the Tire Industry Project towards its enhanced sustainability mission.

By Christian Hinton
TIP-New-ED-

TBC Corp. Names New Sr. Vice President, GM for Big O Tires

Gary Skidmore started his career in the automotive industry as a tire changer in a Big O store his family owned.

By Christian Hinton
Gary-Skidmore
Chapel Hill Tire Gives Oil Changes to Teachers

The company distributed 5,000 complimentary oil change gift cards.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400
Repair OnDemand Announces New President

Randy Kobat has been named president of Repair OnDemand, a division of Repairify.

By Christian Hinton
Randy Kobat
Chapel Hill Tire Recognized for Automotive Service Excellence

Chapel Hill Tire’s Crabtree Valley and Woodcroft locations have achieved ASE’s Blue Seal of Excellence recognition.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400