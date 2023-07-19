Chapel Hill Tire Appoints New Director of Training

Chapel Hill Tire appointed Mike Storey as the director of training for all of its locations. With his experience and 21 ASE certifications to his name, the company said Storey is the ideal candidate to lead this endeavor.

For technicians aspiring to achieve an ASE Master’s certification, Storey will provide guidance through each phase of the testing process. The master’s certification comprises eight distinct areas, each with its own examination. With his expertise, Chapel Hill Tire said its technicians will receive comprehensive support on their journey to mastery.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Storey to the Chapel Hill Tire family,” says Marc Pons, President at Chapel Hill Tire. “His vast knowledge and dedication to lifelong learning make him the perfect fit for the role of Director of Training.”