Chapel Hill Tire to Celebrate 70th Anniversary

The event celebrating Chapel Hill Tire and 97.9 The Hill will take place 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 26th.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400

Chapel Hill Tire and 97.9 The Hill WCHL are sharing the celebration of their 70th anniversary with “The Tires & Tunes: 70th Birthday Bash! A Chapel Hill Celebration at Midway.” The celebration will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 26th on and around North Graham Street and will feature live performances by local artists.

In between bands, at 4 p.m. attendees can join the bands in a singing of Happy Birthday, with town officials and past and current personalities, Marc Pons, Aaron Keck and others.

“Chapel Hill Tire is grateful to have served Chapel Hill and the Triangle for 70 years,” Marc Pons, president of Chapel Hill Tire, said. “We are thrilled to share this milestone with our friends at 97.9 The Hill WCHL.”

People

Ascenso Tires North America Welcomes New Board Member

Dhaval Nanavati, deputy CEO of parent company Mahansaria Tyres Private Limited, has joined the board.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Ascenso-Dhaval-Nanavat-1400i

Ascenso Tires North America (ATNA) announced Dhaval Nanavati, deputy CEO of parent company Mahansaria Tyres Private Limited (MTPL), has joined the board of Ascenso Tires North America.

According to Ascenso, Dhaval is a veteran of the North American and international off-highway tire market, with experience from his most recent position in leading a major tire company in the agriculture and construction tire markets.

Read Full Article

McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Dice’s Tire Service

Additionally, the purchase encompasses a Bandag retread facility, raising McCarthy Tire Service’s total retread plant count to 14.

By Christian Hinton
dice-logo--mccarthy
RNR Tire Express Wins Franchise Update Media 2023 Innovation Award

This year, RNR Tire Express was recognized with the Best Limited Budget Campaign Award for their 2022 Father’s Day Giveaway.

By Christian Hinton
RNR-Tire-Express-innovations-award-1400
Autoshop Solutions Partners with Shop-Ware

The partnership unveiled an ROI integration tool to provide clients with insights into real-time marketing expenditures.

By Christian Hinton
Autoshop-Solutions-partnership
TIA to Use Online Registration System for 2024 OTR Tire Conference

People registered for the conference will be able to modify their registration as needed online at any time. 

By Christian Hinton
2024-OTR-Tire-Conference

Chapel Hill Tire Recognized for Three Annual Awards

Chapel Hill Tire wins “Best Places to Work,” “Best in Chapel Hill,” and a Chamber of Commerce nomination.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400
Continental, Bill Morgan Tire Announce Retread Partnership

With this new facility and partnership, Bill Morgan Tire said it expects to do more than 15,000 retreads in the first year of offering the service.

By Christian Hinton
continental-retreadded-tires
Monro Announces New Sponsorship, Performance Review Technology

Monro launched its USATNC sponsorship and ConfiDrive Performance Review technology for customers to grade techs real time.

By Christian Hinton
Monro-Battery-Installation
TIA, MOHR Retail to Offer Two Leadership Training Classes

The virtual leadership classes are designed to help develop the interpersonal and leadership skills.

By Christian Hinton
TIA-Training