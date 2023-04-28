CEAT Inaugurates Gandhidham, India Truck Service Hub

CEAT has announced the inauguration of its largest truck service hub in Gandhidham, India. The company said this service hub is being launched in association with one of its dealers, Bharat Tyres Gujarat Pvt Ltd. CEAT says it is also set to inaugurate three more truck service hubs later this month in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, respectively.

The company said its newly inaugurated hub is an updated facility with a modern tire display area, customer seating and six truck alignment bays.

CEAT says its truck service hubs are strategically located along highways. These centers offer a range of services including mechanized tire changing, tire rotation, computerized alignment and balancing.