CEAT Receives Certification from World Economic Forum

CEAT Receives Lighthouse Certification from World Economic Forum

The certification is given to manufacturers that use Industry 4.0 technologies.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
CEAT-receives-Lighthouse-certification-

CEAT Ltd.’s Halol plant has been awarded the Lighthouse Certification by the World Economic Forum. The certification is given to manufacturers that use fourth-industrial revolution technologies (Industry 4.0) to transform factories, value chains and business models for sustainability, empowering the workforce and increasing in productivity, the company says.

The technologies are used to improve equality, efficiency, factory parameters and productivity of the plant. With the use of the latest technology, CEAT says it is aiming to advance its OEM and international market.

News

Hunter’s BL Series Bench Lathes Now Connects with HunterNet 2

With the new connectivity, shop owners and managers will be able to view before and after-cut results for rotors and drums online.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
brake-bl-bench-lathe-hunter-engineering

Hunter’s BL Series of bench lathes with tablets now also connects with the HunterNet 2 platform. HunterNet 2 is a free customer portal developed for undercar service operators with single or multiple rooftops, allowing operators to access actionable performance data for all their Hunter-connected equipment, Hunter said.

With the new connectivity, shop owners and managers will be able to view before and after-cut results for rotors and drums online, as well as monitor lathe usage counts and track equipment ROI. They’ll also be able to order consumables 24/7 and access the online user manual.

