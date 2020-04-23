CEAT Releases Torquemax Ag Radial Tractor Tire

CEAT Specialty Tires is introducing the Torquemax Ag radial product line in North America for high power tractors.

Engineered to ensure constant and smooth transfer of torque from the tractor to the ground, CEAT says the new Torquemax range of tires has been designed to provide lower compaction and carry higher loads.

Torquemax IF tires are designed to give 20% higher load-carrying capacity at the same air inflation pressure as compared to conventional radial tires, the company says.

CEAT says key elements of the Torquemax design include: