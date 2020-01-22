Connect with us

CEAT Specialty Tires Teams Up with Costa Rican Distributor

CEAT Specialty Tires has teamed up with Costa Rican tire distributor Trac-Taco to sell CEAT Ag, OTR and industrial tires in the Central American country.

Pictured are (left to right) Miguel Yamuni, general manager of Trac-Taco; Mario Madriz, sales manager of Trac-Taco; Alan Thomas, general manager of Centro LLantero Los Guarapos; and Tarang Srivastava, general manager of North America for CEAT Specialty Tires.

Founded in 1964, Trac-Taco serves a network of tire dealers across the country and is a leader in retreading Ag, OTR and truck tires in the country, CEAT says.

The CEAT brand was introduced to Trac-Taco dealer and end-user customers at a recent event in San Jose co-hosted by CEAT and Trac-Taco. The event featured remarks about the company and key products by CEAT executives with the U.S. office, including Carlos Acosta, business development manager for CEAT Specialty Tires in Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean.

The CEAT Farmax R85 Ag radial was one of numerous CEAT tires on display at the introduction event in San Jose. The company says this radial, as well as other radials in the Farmax series, is designed to provide exceptional CTR: low compaction, high traction and high roadability. CEAT 65 series, 70 series, row crop and flotation tires, as well as bias Ag and OTR tires, were also on display. The company’s ag radial plant is now producing more than 160 ag radial SKUs, including 710/70R42 and other key sizes for high-performance tractors.

