Carlisle TyrFil Expands Manufacturing Presence in China

Carlisle TyrFil said it’s expanding its manufacturing footprint into the Chinese marketplace to better serve its OEM and aftermarket customers. As the Chinese economy endeavors to build back following three years of COVID-related shutdowns, the company says industries such as commercial and industrial building construction; mineral, metal, and coal mining; and shipping port operations will strive to represent vital economic sectors for the region, especially as the infrastructure and urban development sectors look to regrow in the months leading up to 2025 and beyond.

Carlisle said each of these industries relies on the role of heavy commercial vehicles and effective ground transportation—and this equipment is only as effective as the industrial-grade tires upon which it rides. With the use of TyrFil flatproofing, Carlisle said OTR vehicles can effectively operate over typical worksite debris—such as nails, glass, sharp rocks, and rebar—without unexpected tire flats.

“No other tire flat-proofing company in the industry can match Carlisle’s level of innovation, product offering, or technical support.,” Matt Pearson, Carlisle TyrFil’s vice president of global sales, said. “TyrFil flat-proofing technology applies the highest level of R&D expertise and world-class chemistry and innovation to deliver enhanced safety, reliability and efficiency for the Chinese marketplace.”