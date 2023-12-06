 Carlisle TyrFil Expands Manufacturing Presence in China

Carlisle TyrFil Expands Manufacturing Presence in China

Carlisle TyrFil will provide flat-proofing technology for heavy commercial vehicles in China.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Carlisle_TyrFil

Carlisle TyrFil said it’s expanding its manufacturing footprint into the Chinese marketplace to better serve its OEM and aftermarket customers. As the Chinese economy endeavors to build back following three years of COVID-related shutdowns, the company says industries such as commercial and industrial building construction; mineral, metal, and coal mining; and shipping port operations will strive to represent vital economic sectors for the region, especially as the infrastructure and urban development sectors look to regrow in the months leading up to 2025 and beyond.

Carlisle said each of these industries relies on the role of heavy commercial vehicles and effective ground transportation—and this equipment is only as effective as the industrial-grade tires upon which it rides. With the use of TyrFil flatproofing, Carlisle said OTR vehicles can effectively operate over typical worksite debris—such as nails, glass, sharp rocks, and rebar—without unexpected tire flats.

“No other tire flat-proofing company in the industry can match Carlisle’s level of innovation, product offering, or technical support.,” Matt Pearson, Carlisle TyrFil’s vice president of global sales, said. “TyrFil flat-proofing technology applies the highest level of R&D expertise and world-class chemistry and innovation to deliver enhanced safety, reliability and efficiency for the Chinese marketplace.”

Bridgestone Takes Stake in Halfords’ Avayler Software Company

Bridgestone acquires 5% of Halfords’ Avayler Saas business, valued at over $60 million.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement

Halfords Group plc said Bridgestone acquired a 5% stake in its automotive Software as a Service (SaaS) business, Avayler, valuing the business that was launched in July 2021, at over $60 million. In addition, the commercial agreement will allow Bridgestone to leverage Avayler’s products in retail stores and mobile applications, Halfords Group said.

Continental to Include Tread Wear Indicators on ContiPT18

Tread wear indicators indicate when the tread no longer meets the minimum depth.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Introduces Military Fellowship Program

Bridgestone’s partnership with Army programs will offer automotive training for service members transitioning to civilian life.

By Christian Hinton
European Replacement Tire Sales Plummet Across All Segments in Q3

ETRMA reported declines ranging from -6% in consumer to -21% in agricultural tires, warning of economic threats hammering demand.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin to Close Three German Plants by 2025

Michelin said budget truck tire competition forced restructuring that includes its Karlsruhe, Trier and Homburg facilities.

By Christian Hinton
ADD Group Presents Air Shocks for EV Applications at AM Shanghai 2023

The main products highlighted were the company’s new complete strut assemblies and air shocks for EV applications.

By Christian Hinton
Sentury Tire Voluntarily Recalls Batch of Passenger Tires

The recall includes certain Arroyo, Landgolden, Landsail, Lexani, Lionhart, Mavis, Mohave, National, Radar and Vercelli lines.

By Christian Hinton
VIP Tires & Service Executive Chairman’s Five Steps to Keeping Customers for Life

John Quirk says customers do not simply support VIP due to getting great service; it’s because his people build relationships.

By David Sickels
Tirebuyer Rebrands as Treadsy, Shifts Business Focus

The company said its first ‘powered by Treadsy’ partnership is with Rent-A-Center.

By Christian Hinton
