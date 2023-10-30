 Tarsus Group Cancels 2023 Tyrexpo Show

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
News

Tarsus Group Cancels 2023 Tyrexpo Show

Tarsus said the event is "no longer financially viable" following the recently introduced legislation of anti-dumping laws by the Mexican government.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Centro-Banamex

Tarsus Group announced the cancellation of its Tyrexpo Americas 2023 Show in Mexico City from Dec. 5-7 due to the recently introduced legislation of anti-dumping laws by the Mexican government. This decision was made as Tarsus said it considers the event no longer financially viable following the substantial cancellation of many confirmed exhibitor bookings once the legislation was announced.

Related Articles

“We would like to express our sincere disappointment at canceling the show and for any inconvenience it may cause,” Alwin Seow, project director of the Tyrexpo Series at Tarsus, said. “We are working with all affected exhibitors closely and providing the choice of either transferring their booking to other TyreXpo series of events, or receiving a full refund.”

Alwin added, “We look forward to a successful transition of our transfer/refund offer and on behalf of the Tarsus Team I look forward to hopefully meeting up with as many exhibitors as possible in Bangkok next May 2024.”

You May Also Like

Schaeffler_AAPEX 2023
align-ultimateadas-main-full
FINAL_TireConnect Logo
News

Michelin to Cease Oklahoma Tire Plant Production by 2025

The site has produced passenger tires since 1970. The gradual wind-down will affect 1,400 employees.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Michelin North America has informed employees, customers, community leaders and other public stakeholders that the company will begin winding down tire production at its Ardmore, OK site, with the goal of completing the process by the end of 2025 or sooner. Rubber-mixing operations at the Ardmore factory are expected to continue.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Aisin Unveils Hybrid Battery Program at AAPEX

Aisin said its remanufactured batteries aim to enhance hybrid vehicle performance and fuel efficiency nationwide.

By Christian Hinton
AISIN-DriveMotorBatteryPack
Hunter’s New Scissor Lifts are on Display at SEMA

Hunter is showcasing its new, longer RX14KL and RX16KL alignment lifts for larger vehicles at SEMA.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-RX14KL_Flush-1400
BYD Equips New EV with Continental EcoContact Tires

The BYD Seal will feature Continental’s 19-inch EcoContact 6 Q as factory-installed original equipment.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-EcoContact-6Q
Cosmo Tires Expands Distribution with New Partner

Mighty Tire Wholesale will distribute Cosmo brand tires under a new agreement.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement

Other Posts

Rotary Showcases Shop Solutions at 2023 SEMA Show

Rotary will unveil new lifts, a repair table, a mobile ADAS calibrator and more.

By Christian Hinton
VSG_Rotary_SEMA
Kumho Showcases Full Light Truck Tire Lineup at SEMA

Kumho Tire is highlighting its latest all-terrain and mud-terrain tires including the new Road Venture AT52.

By Christian Hinton
Magna Tyres Sponsors Inaugural Ariat Dirt World Summit

Magna will focus on displaying its MAO1+ mining tire, MAO8 earthmover tire and truck tire lineup at Ariat Dirt World Summit.

By Christian Hinton
MAGNA TYRES ARIAT DIRT
Autel Donates ADAS Calibration Packages to Collision Repair Schools

Autel is using its partnership with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) to develop safety curriculum.

By Christian Hinton
Autel_CREF