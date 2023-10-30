Tarsus Group Cancels 2023 Tyrexpo Show

Tarsus Group announced the cancellation of its Tyrexpo Americas 2023 Show in Mexico City from Dec. 5-7 due to the recently introduced legislation of anti-dumping laws by the Mexican government. This decision was made as Tarsus said it considers the event no longer financially viable following the substantial cancellation of many confirmed exhibitor bookings once the legislation was announced.

“We would like to express our sincere disappointment at canceling the show and for any inconvenience it may cause,” Alwin Seow, project director of the Tyrexpo Series at Tarsus, said. “We are working with all affected exhibitors closely and providing the choice of either transferring their booking to other TyreXpo series of events, or receiving a full refund.”

Alwin added, “We look forward to a successful transition of our transfer/refund offer and on behalf of the Tarsus Team I look forward to hopefully meeting up with as many exhibitors as possible in Bangkok next May 2024.”