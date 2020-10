Due to the pandemic, the California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) has canceled its annual CTDA / 1-800EveryRim New Year Luncheon originally scheduled for January 2021.

Past luncheons have featured Federated Insurance as a top sponsor, as well as speakers representing SEMA and TIA.

TIA CEO Roy Littlefield was to make his first appearance at the luncheon, CTDA says, but intends to return in January 2022.