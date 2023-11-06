 California Tire Dealers Association Discusses Members-Only Online Consumer Marketplace

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
News

California Tire Dealers Association Discusses Members-Only Online Consumer Marketplace

CTDA's recent meetings emphasized business strategies and showcased an upcoming members-only online marketplace.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
CTDA-Sacramento-Area-Meeting

The California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) held recent area meetings in the Bay Area and Sacramento. Among other topics, Westpac Wealth Partners informed attendees on tax, business and retirement strategies, while TireTutor provided a sneak preview of the soon to be launched CTDA members only online consumer marketplace.

Related Articles

The events were sponsored by 1-800EveryRim-OEM Wheels, Federated Insurance, TireTutor, Optimize Digital Marketing, Wholesale Tire Distributors, Conceptual Minds, Westpac Wealth Partners, Falken Tire, and Avantech Tires.

“It was very informative to hear Westpac’s suggestions on the preparation of a business prior to sale,” CTDA Executive Director Marc Connerly said.

CTDA’s next area meeting will be in Southern California at Turbo Wholesale Tires on Dec. 13.

“I think the new consumer marketplace developed for CTDA by TireTutor will one day become the best reason for being a CTDA member,” CTDA President Chris Barry said. “The website has the potential to be what Expedia is to the travel industry.”

CTDA’s next area meeting will be in Southern California at Turbo Wholesale Tires on Wednesday, Dec. 13. The California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) represents independent tire dealers, wholesale tire distributors and tire industry vendors throughout California.

You May Also Like

Yokohama-Advan-NLS
donate-stock
donation-stock
ATD SEMA
News

Bridgestone Showcases Custom Vehicle Builds at SEMA 2023

Bridgestone’s partnership with Dustin Williams debuts four unique custom builds equipped with Potenza RE-71RS tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
2015-Subaru-WRX SEMA

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) teamed up with automotive YouTuber and Instagram star Dustin Williams on four custom car builds that will be equipped with and feature Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires at the 2023 Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA) Show this week. Custom vehicles on display include: 1995 Nissan Skyline GT-R - R33, 2015 Subaru WRX, 2023 Nissan Z and 2023 Honda Civic Type R.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Meyle Showcases Product Lines at AAPEX

Meyle is showcasing its Meyle HD, Meyle PD, and Meyle Original parts lines at this year’s AAPEX show in Las Vegas.

By Christian Hinton
AAPEX-x-MEYLE
SEMA 2023 Walkaround – Tires & Wheels

See the latest from Cooper Tire, Hunter Engineering, Hankook, Bridgestone, ATD, Bartec, Anyline, Gaither Tool, Rotary, Kumho, Bendpak, Hamaton, Alligator and so many more.

By David Sickels
SEMA-2023
TIA Inducts Richard Smallwood, Mary Sikora Into Hall of Fame

The two longtime industry executives were awarded for their efforts during the 2023 Tire Industry Honors Program during SEMA.

By David Sickels
SEMA-TIA-Awards
Bartec Introduces the Rite-Sensor RS-2000

Bartec’s new Rite-Sensor for vehicles with wheel arch initiators is on display at this year’s SEMA Show at booth #41057.

By Christian Hinton
Bartec TPMS SEMA

Other Posts

Nokian Tyres Partners with Finnish Ski Association

Nokian tires partners with Finnish Ski Association, backing national teams and events in Finland through 2025.

By Christian Hinton
Finnish+Ski+Association
Anyline Launches Tire & Vehicle Analytics Platform at SEMA

Anyline’s Tire & Vehicle Analytics platform aids forecasting, recall alerts, tire wear comparison and driver performance assessment.

By David Sickels
Anyline-SEMA
Hunter Previews TCX51M Tire Changer at SEMA

Hunter’s TCX51M tire changer is on display in the South Hall Lower booth #42017 at SEMA.

By Christian Hinton
Falken Expands Wildpeak Tire Availability for 2024 Toyota Sequoia

Falken’s Wildpeak A/T3WA tire is now offered in a 265/60R20 size fitment for the 2024 Toyota Sequoia TRD off-road model.

By Christian Hinton
Falken-Wildpeak-1400