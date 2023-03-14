 Bridgestone Previews New VZT Construction Tire

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Bridgestone Previews New VZT Construction Tire

The VZT 25 in. construction tire is designed for loader and grader applications.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone OTR ConExpo

Bridgestone Americas will showcase the latest products and solutions from its Off-the-Road (OTR) construction and quarry portfolio at ConExpo in Las Vegas from March 14-18.

Related Articles

Bridgestone says it will spotlight the three key pillars of its OTR business:

  • Intelligent Products: Bridgestone will preview the new VZT construction tire as well as spotlight its full lineup of products, including the VMTD 3-star quarry tire.
  • Integrated Technologies: Bridgestone will feature IntelliTire, a remote-health monitoring system, and Toolbox, an asset-tracking platform, as data-driven solutions that can help construction fleets drive greater efficiency for their operations.
  • Service: Bridgestone’s dealer network, engineers and training programs all help improve tire performance and minimize downtime for operations.

OTR Product

The new VZT 25 in’ is the latest addition to Bridgestone’s construction tire lineup. Designed for loader and grader applications, the VZT enhances traction and durability while improving a smooth, comfortable ride, the company says. The VZT’s sidewall design provides enhanced cut resistance, enabling a better total cost of ownership of the tire, according to Bridgestone.

Bridgestone said the VZT will be available beginning in the first half of 2024 in five sizes: 17.5R25, 20.5R25, 23.5R25, 26.5R25 and 29.5R25. Bridgestone will manufacture the VZT in North America at the company’s Bloomington, Illinois OTR plant, as well as in facilities in Japan and Thailand to serve Bridgestone’s global customer base.

You May Also Like

TIA-board
Autel Repairify collaboration
TechForce-Awards
OTR-Conference-2023
News

Hunter Engineering Debuts ROI Hub

Hunter Engineering’s new ROI Hub offers 13 specific ROI calculators for Hunter equipment.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hunter-ROI-Hub

Hunter Engineering has debuted a number of equipment-specific ROI calculators on its website. The company said it created an ROI Hub to give its customers an easier experience.

“One of the first questions that come up when deciding to invest in Hunter equipment is how quickly it will pay for itself,” said Mike Brecht, Hunter's manager of business services. “With these detailed yet easy-to-use calculators, any size shop can rapidly estimate an accurate timeline. If the equipment is consistently employed, the payback will be short and the ROI will be long.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Double Coin Appoints Tim Kelly to OE, National Fleet Manager

Kelly has more than three decades of tire industry experience, notably in the commercial segment.

By Madeleine Winer
Tim-Kelly-Double-Coin-CMA
Goodyear Honors J.B. Hunt Driver with Highway Hero Award

A Washington-based truck driver joins the list of award recipients after saving a motorcyclist’s life.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear Hwy Hero
Tire//Smart Announces Full Integration with Autoflow

Tire//Smart said this integration will increase shop productivity, in turn increasing profit.

By Christian Hinton
Tire Smart integration
Mapfre Insurance Teams Up with Openbay

Mapfre Insurance wants to provide customers with simple car care and maintenance with Openbay+.

By Christian Hinton
Openbay plus and MAPFRE

Other Posts

Plant-Based Rubber Innovations Fuel Sustainable Tire Growth

Many alternatives – soybeans, dandelions, tomatoes, moss and much more – are being studied and used in potential future products.

By Jim Davis
Goodyear tire soybean oil
Nokian Tyres Ground Kare Introduces New Size

The product line’s new 600/40-22.5 size is recommended for wheeled excavators in the 9–15-ton range.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian Ground Kare
Autel Energy Releases its Newest EV Charger

The AC Ultra features an 8-inch LCD touchscreen, a pedestal and a charging cable management system.

By Christian Hinton
Autel new charger
Canada Passes Lead Wheel Weight Law

Canada bans lead-based wheel balance weights, promoting non-lead alternatives.

By Christian Hinton