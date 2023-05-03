Bridgestone Transitions to 100% Renewable Energy at Six Japan Plants

Bridgestone Corporation announced that it successfully changed all electricity purchased energy to renewable energy sources at six tire and raw materials plants in Japan.

The company said it began transitioning to renewable energy sources at two chemical and industrial products plants (Seki and Kumamoto Plant), and it plans to systematically expand the use of renewable energy sources going forward.

In addition to an initiative in 2021 when the company transitioned to renewable energy sources for 100% of the electricity purchased at four tire plants, the transition this time will raise the renewable energy ratio (electricity) used at production bases in Japan to around 90%.