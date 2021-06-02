Bridgestone Launches New Long-Haul Steer Tire

Bridgestone Americas today announced it is expanding the company’s fuel-efficient Ecopia commercial truck tire line with the introduction of the all-new Bridgestone R213 Ecopia tire.

The company says the new tire is engineered to reduce operating costs by delivering ultra-high fuel efficiency, the highest ever offered on a Bridgestone long-haul steer tire.

The company says the Bridgestone R213 Ecopia outperforms the previous-generation Bridgestone R284 Ecopia tire. Additionally, a redesigned tread pattern paired with an innovative compound reduces tire weight, improving rolling resistance and fuel efficiency by 6%.

Key engineering improvements and innovations in the Bridgestone R213 Ecopia tire include: