Connect with us
Bridgestone-Long-Haul

Commercial Tires

Bridgestone Launches New Long-Haul Steer Tire

The company says the new tire is engineered to reduce operating costs by delivering ultra-high fuel efficiency, the highest ever offered on a Bridgestone long-haul steer tire.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Bridgestone Americas today announced it is expanding the company’s fuel-efficient Ecopia commercial truck tire line with the introduction of the all-new Bridgestone R213 Ecopia tire.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

The company says the new tire is engineered to reduce operating costs by delivering ultra-high fuel efficiency, the highest ever offered on a Bridgestone long-haul steer tire.

The company says the Bridgestone R213 Ecopia outperforms the previous-generation Bridgestone R284 Ecopia tire. Additionally, a redesigned tread pattern paired with an innovative compound reduces tire weight, improving rolling resistance and fuel efficiency by 6%.

Key engineering improvements and innovations in the Bridgestone R213 Ecopia tire include:

  • A four-rib tire design with patented NanoPro-Tech™ polymer to limit energy loss and enhance stiffness for fuel efficiency.
  • An Intellishape™ sidewall design containing less bead filler volume to reduce tire weight.
  • Center rib sipes to evacuate water and improve traction on wet surfaces.
  • Directional stress relief sipes to absorb shoulder edge forces in the footprint for longer wear.
  • A redesigned defense side groove to better resist irregular wear, helping improve fuel efficiency and durability.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Commercial Tires: Michelin Releases New Regional X One Trailer Tire

Commercial Tires: New GT Radial Commercial Truck Tires Rolled Out in the U.S.

Commercial Tires: Michelin Introduces Energy Commercial Tire Line

Commercial Tires: Kumho Releases New Crugen HT51 Commercial All-Season Tire

Advertisement

on

Bridgestone Launches New Long-Haul Steer Tire

on

Yokohama Offers New All-position Waste/Sanitation Tire

on

Hankook Tire Enters Trailer Tire Segment

on

Tips for Selling Retread Tires to Vocational Fleets
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Commercial Tires: Hankook Tire Enters Trailer Tire Segment

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Vidir Machine

Vidir Machine
Contact: Stan PlettPhone: 204-364-2442Fax: 204-364-2454
PO Box 700, Arborg MB R0C 0A0
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Yokohama-Tire-506U Yokohama-Tire-506U

Commercial Tires

Yokohama Offers New All-position Waste/Sanitation Tire
Connect
Tire Review Magazine