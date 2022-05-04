Connect with us

Bridgestone Introduces Tire Innovation Park Location in Tokyo

Bridgestone says that the company has started full-scale operation of the Bridgestone Innovation Park, its global innovation hub located in Kodaira City, Tokyo, following the opening of two new facilities: the B-Innovation and B-Mobility. Bridgestone says its Innovation Park is a multifaceted facility designed to promote interaction with empathy among various stakeholders about Bridgestone’s history, cultivate the relationships through co-ideation and co-research and development (R&D) and then realize co-creation of new value.

Bridgestone says B-Innovation is an innovation center that contains such areas as the “Bridgestone Open Innovation Hub,” where people can view and engage with core Bridgestone technologies and products with the aim of giving rise to new ideas. Other areas at B-Innovation include the “Rough Prototyping Studio” in which machine tools can be used to give shape to ideas and the “Co-creation Office” open to external partners.

B-Mobility, meanwhile, is a proving ground that can be used to quickly experience and evaluate the performance and potential of prototype mobility technologies and products.

Bridgestone says it adopted an Activity Based Working (ABW) approach at Bridgestone Innovation Park that enables each employee to freely design their own personal workstyle no matter when, where, and with whom they choose to work.

