Bridgestone Americas Makes Leadership Changes

Scott Damon

Scott Damon, currently group president, operations, has been named chief operating officer, Bridgestone Americas. As COO, Damon will have responsibility for the company’s core tire business, which includes the original equipment, replacement and retread tire businesses for the consumer, commercial truck and bus, OTR, Ag and Latin America segments. In addition, Damon will retain responsibility for the company’s manufacturing, LSCM, quality and procurement functions. This new organizational structure under Damon’s leadership will enhance enterprise prioritization by aligning the core tire business directly with the operational functions that support it.

Nizar Trigui

Nizar Trigui, chief technology officer, will now serve as chief technology officer and group president, solutions businesses, Bridgestone Americas. In this expanded role, Trigui will have accountability for the company’s mobility solutions, IT and circular economy strategies, in addition to R&D, technology and all Akron, Ohio-based operations. Bridgestone says aligning sustainability and mobility under Trigui’s leadership will create the synergy needed to drive these core strategies and advance the company’s digital innovation efforts.

Gabriel Asbun

To further promote alignment of resources and business enablers, Gabriel Asbun, currently group president, Americas tire & solutions business, has been named group president, integrated businesses. In this new role, Asbun will have responsibility for Bridgestone Retail Operations (BSRO), Firestone Industrial Products and the company’s Credit First National Association (CFNA) consumer credit division.

Craig Schneider

Craig Schneider has been named chief strategy officer, Bridgestone Americas. Schneider, who the company says was instrumental in the recent sale of Firestone Building Products, will continue to support the company’s evolution through the global strategies outlined in the Bridgestone mid-long term business plan, including shaping the portfolio, partnership development and all M&A activities, Bridgestone says.