Bridgestone Americas Names New Chief Information Officer

Tire Review Staff

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) has named Taren Rodabaugh chief information officer (CIO) for Bridgestone Americas.

She will lead the information technology strategy in support of the company’s ongoing evolution to become a sustainable mobility and advanced solutions company, Bridgestone says.

As CIO, Rodabaugh will be responsible for leading the strategy and operations of Bridgestone Americas Information Technology function and more than 300 employees and contractors in both North America and Latin America. The company says she will develop and execute the future architecture roadmap and evolve the IT delivery model through partnerships with cross-functional leaders across Bridgestone.

Rodabaugh joins Bridgestone Americas from Fortune 500 company Harley-Davidson, where she most recently served as chief information officer. During her time at Harley-Davidson, she was responsible for digital platform and ERP system modernizations, establishment of key IT performance and security functions, and execution of IT organizational transformations. Prior to Harley-Davidson, she held roles with increasing responsibilities at IBM and Deloitte.

Rodabaugh is a graduate of Miami University with a degree in manufacturing engineering management. She earned her MBA from Northwestern University.

Connect