Connect with us
Monro Appalachian Tire acquisition

News

Monro Reports Most Florida Tire Choice Locations Remain Open

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Six of Monro Tire’s Tire Choice Auto Service Center locations in Florida are closed after Hurricane Ian. The remaining 102 stores are fully operational and available to help residents impacted by the hurricane.

Advertisement

“We are profoundly thankful that our teammates in the path of Hurricane Ian are accounted for and safe,” says Michael T. Broderick, president, and CEO of Monro. “They did an amazing job taking care of themselves and their families, and preparing our stores for the storm.”

According to Monro, the six locations closed at this time include the following:

• Four stores – two in Cape Coral and one in Port Charlotte and Venice – are temporarily closed from power outages. They will re-open as soon as they restore power and the buildings are safe. Officials anticipate the stores will resume business by Friday.

Advertisement

• Two locations – one on Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers and one on Central Avenue in Naples – sustained significant damage from the storm’s high winds and flooding. They will be closed until further notice.

Monro also says that despite high winds and flooding in Georgia, North and South Carolina, and Virginia, all 160 Tire Choice Auto Service Centers and Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers within those states are open and operational after Post-Tropical Storm Ian continued its slow path north over the weekend.

Monro advises its guests to call their local store and verify if the surrounding area has experienced any adverse weather conditions.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Michelin Integrates Two US Camso Plants into Manufacturing Network

People: CMA Adds John Lynch as Regional Sales Manager

News: Yokohama Tire Announces Price Increase on Commercial Tires

People: Erik Olsen, Past TBC Corp. President & CEO, Dies

Advertisement

on

Monro Reports Most Florida Tire Choice Locations Remain Open

on

Ted Hughes Named AWDA Executive Director

on

Motorcar Parts of America Adds to Educational Video Series

on

Southern Tire Mart's Acquisition Train Keeps on Chuggin'
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Commercial Tires: Port Tire Demand Grows as Shipping Industry Pressure Mounts

TPMS: What’s Next for TPMS Technology?

Tires: Yokohama Tire Unveils Advan Neova AD09 Track & Street Tire

Service: ABS Diagnostics: Mechanical Problems and Testing

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

American Business Mngmt.Systems

American Business Mngmt.Systems
Phone: 877-470-2267Fax: 435-753-5705
895 N Main St., Logan UT 84321
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

News

Toyo Tires Debuts New Open Country R/T Trail

People

TIA Membership Elects Four Board Members
Telle Tire Top Shop Winner Telle Tire Top Shop Winner

News

Telle Tire & Auto Centers Named 2022 Top Shop Winner
RoboTire Team-victor-darolfi-will-mapes-ben-wilson RoboTire Team-victor-darolfi-will-mapes-ben-wilson

News

RoboTire Begins Aggressive Rollout
Connect
Tire Review Magazine