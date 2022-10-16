Monro Reports Most Florida Tire Choice Locations Remain Open

Six of Monro Tire’s Tire Choice Auto Service Center locations in Florida are closed after Hurricane Ian. The remaining 102 stores are fully operational and available to help residents impacted by the hurricane.

“We are profoundly thankful that our teammates in the path of Hurricane Ian are accounted for and safe,” says Michael T. Broderick, president, and CEO of Monro. “They did an amazing job taking care of themselves and their families, and preparing our stores for the storm.”

According to Monro, the six locations closed at this time include the following:

• Four stores – two in Cape Coral and one in Port Charlotte and Venice – are temporarily closed from power outages. They will re-open as soon as they restore power and the buildings are safe. Officials anticipate the stores will resume business by Friday.