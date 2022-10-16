Monro Reports Most Florida Tire Choice Locations Remain Open

Six of Monro Tire’s Tire Choice Auto Service Center locations in Florida are closed after Hurricane Ian. The remaining 102 stores are fully operational and available to help residents impacted by the hurricane.
“We are profoundly thankful that our teammates in the path of Hurricane Ian are accounted for and safe,” says Michael T. Broderick, president, and CEO of Monro. “They did an amazing job taking care of themselves and their families, and preparing our stores for the storm.”
According to Monro, the six locations closed at this time include the following:
• Four stores – two in Cape Coral and one in Port Charlotte and Venice – are temporarily closed from power outages. They will re-open as soon as they restore power and the buildings are safe. Officials anticipate the stores will resume business by Friday.
• Two locations – one on Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers and one on Central Avenue in Naples – sustained significant damage from the storm’s high winds and flooding. They will be closed until further notice.
Monro also says that despite high winds and flooding in Georgia, North and South Carolina, and Virginia, all 160 Tire Choice Auto Service Centers and Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers within those states are open and operational after Post-Tropical Storm Ian continued its slow path north over the weekend.
Monro advises its guests to call their local store and verify if the surrounding area has experienced any adverse weather conditions.