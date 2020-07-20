Connect with us
Yokohama-AVID-GT

Yokohama Tire Again Earns Subaru Supplier Award

The third consecutive award earned the tiremaker a spot in the Superior Excellent Performance category.
Tire Review Staff

on

For the third year-in-a-row, Yokohama Tire Corporation was recognized by Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) with a supplier’s award.

The third consecutive award earned the tiremaker a spot in the Superior Excellent Performance category. Yokohama earned the award for its supply of the Avid S34P (P225/40R18 88V) tires on the Impreza and Avid GT S35 on the Legacy (P225/55R17 97V and 225/50R18 95V), and on the Outback (225/65R17 102H and 225/60R18 100H).

According to SIA, the criteria for the Superior Excellent Performance award is being a recipient of the Excellent Performance Award for three and four consecutive years. The Excellent Performance Award honors suppliers for safety, quality, cost and delivery.

