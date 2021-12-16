BKT President Minoo Mehta to Retire; VP Doug Kershaw To Take the Helm

Effective Jan. 1, 2022, Doug Kershaw, vice president of BKT USA, will take over the leadership of BKT’s U.S. operations. He succeeds Minoo Mehta, who will retire from the company after 46 years of active career in the tire business, BKT says.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Kershaw joined BKT USA in 2018 and he has contributed to enhancing BKT product distribution in the U.S. by adding a warehouse in Kansas City, MO, upgrading its U.S. headquarters and expanding BKT’s presence in the construction and mining sectors, the company says. Kershaw has over 31 years of experience in the rubber, composites, tire and track industries, and his goals at BKT are to strengthen and increase the company’s awareness and positioning in the American market, BKT says. To do so, BKT has named Chris Rhoades, current senior product manager – technical services, to assistant vice president and will be reporting directly to Kershaw. Rhoades will lead the team dedicated to medium and large OTR products. Rhoades has been with BKT since 2015, with prior experience as a product manager and 22 years in OTR tire business, BKT says. Rhoades has also been elected to the Tire Industry Association’s Board of Directors, an honorary position to enhance the OTR industry in the U.S.

Advertisement

BKT says Mehta has contributed to the solid and strong positioning of BKT in the U.S. during his tenure as president. He joined BKT in 2014, and BKT says since the beginning Mehta has aimed to create a customer-oriented team that helped BKT expand its market share in the U.S. in both the agricultural and OTR sectors. Brand building has been a strong focus of both Mehta and BKT, as well as enhancing BKT’s partnership with Monster Jam. The company said Mehta will continue collaborating with BKT as a consultant and advisor.

Advertisement

“On behalf of everyone at BKT, I would like to thank Minoo for his tremendous contribution over the course of his career with us,” says Arvind Poddar, chairman and managing director of BKT. “It is thanks to him that we now have strong partnerships with our channel partners and that we could see record growth. It was under Minoo’s guidance that the US team achieved these important results. We wish him all the best, and we also congratulate Doug Kershaw and Chris Rhoades. I have no doubts that they will both do an incredible job and that we will continue Growing Together, as BKT’s motto states.”

Advertisement