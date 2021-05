Sport is a focus area for BKT. Worldwide, sport is something that people from so many different backgrounds have in common. It stands for passion, determination, and resilience, which the company says are important company values for BKT.

Click Here to Read More

This is why BKT centers its sponsorships around sports, as the company says it’s a unique way to convey its company values and embrace its communities.

This video is sponsored by BKT.