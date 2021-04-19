Connect with us
BKT_Skid_Max_SR-Skidder_Skidsteer

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

BKT Launches Skid Max SR-Skidder Tire

This tire was produced to equip loaders and telehandlers used in road maintenance work or in waste material deposits, BKT says.
Tire Review Staff

on

BKT has launched its new all-steel radial tire, the Skid Max SR-Skidder, specifically designed for use in extremely heavy work environments and on hard surfaces.

BKT_Skid_Max_SR_Skidder-tire

Skid Max SR-Skidder offers longer product life and high load capacity, the company says. The casing is equipped with an all-steel structure with steel belts which confer greater resistance on the casing. Also, BKT says, the side thickness helps minimize the risk of punctures and accidental damage.

In addition, Skid Max SR-Skidder is equipped with a guard which protects against any punctures and impacts which could damage the area around the rim. The tread was designed with a continuous central block which, in combination with the tread’s mix, which is anti-static and extremely resistant to abrasion, helps guarantee traction and long product life, the company says.

Skid Max SR-Skidder is currently available in the 260/70 R 12.5 (10 R 16.5) size.

