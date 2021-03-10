BKT Launches New Earthmax SR 412 Tire

Click Here to Read More

The company says stability and resistance to damaging attacks are the main qualities of the new tire. The robust casing and the all-steel belts let Earthmax SR 412 transport heavy loads while avoiding tears and punctures. The tread has a unique design with an E-4 depth for exceptional traction and high heat resistance, while the square shoulder ensures Earthmax SR 412 has a solid grip on the ground.

The Earthmax SR 412 is available in the 29.5 R 25 and 750/65 R 25 sizes.

Specifically designed for dump trucks, wheel loaders, dozers and graders, the tires in this range are true partners in the toughest operations, guaranteeing these vehicles better load distribution on the ground and ensuring comfort, safety and stability for end users.

Originally launched in 2008, Earthmax now numbers over 20 different product lines with numerous models and sizes. BKT says the all-steel structure which characterizes all the tires in this range makes the different Earthmax models especially suitable for operations on large worksites, in quarries and in mines.