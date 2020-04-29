Connect with us

News

BKT Restarts Indian Factories

on

Production of BKT tires has partially restarted in all its Indian factories, following dialogue with and approval by the local governments of the states where the plants are located.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
BKT-Production-Restart

The group has also restarted supply and delivery to the OEM and aftermarket channels. BKT says it has equipped its manufacturing facilities with numerous safety measures, such as:

  • distancing between workers, using devices and structures to separate work units and workspaces;
  • reorganizing of shifts to enable distancing;
  • the construction of accommodation for workers, who can thus avoid using transport;
  • the installation of body temperature sensors;
  • the establishment of medical checks for all workers at the start of their shift with a doctor present at every facility.

BKT also set up a task force to study and draw up an operating plan that was approved by the Indian government and local governments. BKT says thanks to this work and to the supply chain team, which has remained in constant contact with the suppliers of raw materials, production has restarted without any time being lost.

Advertisement

The company’s Mumbai headquarters has been closed since the government started the lockdown, but customer services and sales support have been operational, BKT says. The same methods have also been adopted for BKT Europe and its services covering logistics, technical assistance, marketing, customer service and sales support. The facility in Seregno (Northern Italy) has not suffered any slowdown and is in constant contact with European OEM customers, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

BKT Restarts Indian Factories

on

TIA, GfK to Hold Webinar on Coronavirus, Tire Industry

on

VA Gov. Signs Vehicle Safety Inspection Program Legislation

on

Auto Care Assoc. Urges Trump to Delay All Duties on Imports
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Shandong Linglong Rubber Co.

Shandong Linglong Rubber Co.
Contact: Merry WangPhone: +86-535-824-2696Fax: +86-535-822-9244
1484 Medina Rd., Ste. 18, Medina OH 44256
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect