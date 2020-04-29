BKT Restarts Indian Factories

Production of BKT tires has partially restarted in all its Indian factories, following dialogue with and approval by the local governments of the states where the plants are located.

The group has also restarted supply and delivery to the OEM and aftermarket channels. BKT says it has equipped its manufacturing facilities with numerous safety measures, such as:

distancing between workers, using devices and structures to separate work units and workspaces;

reorganizing of shifts to enable distancing;

the construction of accommodation for workers, who can thus avoid using transport;

the installation of body temperature sensors;

the establishment of medical checks for all workers at the start of their shift with a doctor present at every facility.

BKT also set up a task force to study and draw up an operating plan that was approved by the Indian government and local governments. BKT says thanks to this work and to the supply chain team, which has remained in constant contact with the suppliers of raw materials, production has restarted without any time being lost.