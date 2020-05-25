BKT Launches New Liftmax LM 63

BKT has launched the new Liftmax LM 63 tire designed to fit tractors for industrial and logistical use or those that are deployed at ports and airports.

BKT says this new product features a combination of low rolling resistance, reduced vibrations, excellent stability and a more comfortable drive. The company says these features are possible thanks to the all-steel casing equipped with multilayer steel belts.

BKT says the tire also has good resistance to punctures and wear and tear, improved mileage and reduced fuel consumption.

The Liftmax LM 63 is available in two different sizes: 6.00 R 9 and 8.25 R 15. BKT says it is already working to develop new sizes and to expand the new range.

BKT is also expanding the Liftmax LM 81 range, a product for forklifts and vehicles for the handling of empty containers. Thanks to the latest sizes which have been included – 12.00 R 20, 12.00 R 24 and 14.00 R 24 – this range now fully includes 17 different models.