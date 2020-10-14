BKT Launches New AgriMax Turf RT 333 Tire

BKT has launched its new radial tire, the Agrimax Turf RT 333, designed to fit out small tractors used for gardening and for applications in orchards and vineyards.

The Agrimax Turf RT 333 has been designed with an extra-deep tread (R-3+), which enables better traction on the ground and guarantees an extended life cycle, BKT says. The company says the tire’s directional blocks, together with the depth of the tread R-3+, enables reduced soil compaction. This latter feature is also emphasized by the particular rounded shoulder with which the Agrimax Turf RT 333 is equipped, BKT says.

BKT adds it designed the tire for excellent self-cleaning properties and a high level of driving comfort both in the field and on the road. In addition, BKT says particular attention has been paid to developing a tire with low rolling resistance in order to reduce fuel consumption.

In this initial launch stage, the Agrimax Turf RT 333 is available in two sizes, 280/70 R 16 and 280/70 R 18, which can fit out the front axle of small tractors.